Las Vegas police have released some officer body-camera video from the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Videos made public Wednesday are expected to show what two officers found entering a 32 floor hotel room where Stephen Paddock unleashed gunfire on a concert last October.

Police say he killed 58 people and injured hundreds more before killing himself as authorities closed in.

The footage represents a sample of hundreds of hours of body-camera recordings that police say don't answer why Paddock opened fire.

The Associated Press and other media outlets sued to obtain videos, 911 recordings, evidence logs and interview reports.

Authorities say more will be released in coming weeks.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.