VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia Beach Public Works employees rescued a kitten from a hawk!

Workers saw the hawk snatch the kitten and take off. Jumping into action, the Public Works employees tried starling the bird to help release the kitten from its talons.

Startling the hawk worked, and the kitten fell from the sky!

Employees said they thought the kitten was dead, but luckily the little gray fuzzy kitten was still breathing and started moving.

13News Now was told a woman took the kitten to the Virginia Beach SPCA, and all she needed was a few stitches.

The kitten has settled into her foster home where she has been named Kitty Hawk, of course.

