The jury has found Amber Guyger guilty of murder in the shooting death of her neighbor Botham Jean on Sept. 6, 2018.

The jury reached the verdict late Tuesday morning, a day after the closing arguments were delivered by both teams.

"Yes Lord! You never failed me yet! #JusticeforBotham," wrote Allie Jean, Botham's mother, on her Facebook page shortly after the verdict.

Following the reading of the verdict, Judge Tammy Kemp dismissed the jury for lunch and said the sentencing phase would begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Jurors began deliberation Monday afternoon., after closing arguments.

The murder trial for Guyger revealed details of what happened in the moments just before and after the Dallas police officer shot and killed an unarmed man inside his own apartment at the South Side Flats.

Jean was sitting on his couch eating vanilla ice cream topped with crumbled chocolate chip cookies and watching TV when Guyger mistakenly walked into his apartment.

His laptop was open and on. It appears he had airpods in his ears. He was dressed comfy, in shorts and a T-shirt.

During her testimony, Guyger said she thought she was entering her own apartment the night of the shooting. She said she heard movement inside the apartment as she started to open the door and then saw "a silhouetted figure" approach her as she yelled out for the person to put their hands up.

That's when she fired two shots, one of which went through Jean's chest and pierced his heart.

Guyger said she feared in her life.

Prosecutors argued that Guyger missed a number of visual cues the night she said she mistook Jean's apartment, located one floor above her third-floor unit, as her own. One of those clues, they said, was Jean's red doormat.

Guyger was charged with murder in the September 2018 killing of Botham Jean, but the jury had the choice to convict her of murder, manslaughter or choose to acquit.

Here’s the language from the jury charge on each of these terms:

"A person commits the offense of murder if the person 1) intentionally or knowingly causes the death of an individual or 2) intends to cause serious bodily injury and commits and act clearly dangerous to human life that causes the death of an individual.

"Our law provides a person commits the offense of manslaughter if she recklessly causes the death of an individual. A person acts recklessly or is reckless with respect to the result of her conduct when she is aware of but consciously disregards a substantial and unjustifiable risk that the result will occur. The risk must be of such a nature and degree that its disregard constitutes a gross deviation from the standard of care that an ordinary person would exercise under all the circumstances as viewed from the actor’s standpoint."

Jurors had to determine whether Guyger reasonably thought she was inside her own apartment at the time of the shooting and whether a reasonable person in her position would have shot Jean in self-defense, as she alleges.

Guyger was fired from the Dallas Police Department in the weeks following the shooting.