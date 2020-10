In a recent interview with GQ, Bon Jovi opened up about the treatment he received when bidding for the Buffalo Bills

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Don't expect to see Jon Bon Jovi back in Western New York any time soon... maybe never again.

In a recent interview with GQ Magazine discussing a number of topics including the upcoming election, Bon Jovi reflected on his attempt to buy the Buffalo Bills back in 2014, and his bidding war with then-entrepreneur Donald Trump.