WUSA9 has one-on-one with new head of the FBI's Washington Field Office

WASHINGTON — On Tuesday, WUSA9 Chief Investigative Reporter Eric Flack sat down with the new head of the FBI's Washington Field Office for a one-on-one.

During the interview, Flack asked agents if they were any closer to catching the attempted Jan. 6 pipe bomber, and what more the FBI could be doing to help slow the growing gun violence problem in the District.

The new head of FBI's Washington Field Office told us there is no clear timetable on when the Jan. 6 investigation will conclude, as agents continue to gather tips and follow leads.

Assistant Director in charge, David Sundberg, told WUSA9 the FBI remains in the dark as to the identity of the person caught on camera the night before Jan. 6 leaving pipe bombs outside the Democratic and Republican National Headquarters on Capitol Hill.

“We are still putting significant amounts of effort into that. We’ve conducted somewhere near 1,000 interviews. We’ve had 500 or so tips from the public. We’ve reviewed 39,000 video files. And to date we still have a subject who at least appears on video to be alone, wearing a hood, a mask, gloves, fairly non-descript clothing and has proven very difficult to identify,” said Sundberg.

The FBI recently boosted the reward to half a million dollars for information leading to the pipe bombers' arrest.

Meanwhile, Assistant Director Sundberg said the Washington Field Office continues to partner with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) to try and curb the ongoing gun violence problem in the District. But Sundberg claims MPD’s officer shortage is slowing the partnership because, at times, FBI agents simply have no one to partner with.

On the topic of the FBI’s new headquarters, Sundberg told us the decision to build in Maryland or Virginia won’t impact operations at the Washington Field Office or its mission to fight crime in the D.C. area.