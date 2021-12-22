Family buries DC stalking victim, demands answers

DC prosecutors charged convicted stalker Michael Garrett with murdering Sylvia Matthews. Family questions whether enough was done to prevent her death.

WASHINGTON — Hundreds of friends, family and co-workers of Sylvia Matthews gathered Wednesday morning at St. Stephen’s Baptist church in Camp Springs, Maryland to lay the 71-year-old to rest. Though Matthews' death had been horrific, those who knew her chose to celebrate her life.

"Sylvia Matthews lived on 55 Elmira Street, Southwest D.C. for 33 years," the church bishop said at her funeral. "She doesn't didn’t live there anymore."

Matthews' family chose to bury her at Fort Lincoln cemetery.

DC Police said they found Matthews dead at the bottom of her basement stairs on Dec. 3. She had been beaten and dragged there, police said. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says that Matthews called DC Police four times from October to December, saying that a man named Michael Garrett was stalking and threatening to kill her.

Garrett was released from prison in March on COVID early release. He was serving a sentence for breaking into Matthews same D.C. house in 1998.

"I wish I had been speaking at her retirement party instead of her funeral," said Sharon Shipp, Matthew's supervisor at D.C.'s Insurance Department. "Sylvia was one of those people who always made others feel welcomed and cared about. She was always willing to step up and help people in need."

Sylvia’s niece Sheila spoke for the family, who called Sylvia by her middle name Diane.

"We will always be a family, in this life and the next," said Sheila Matthews. "I love you, Aunt Diane, always and forever. It’s been my absolute honor to be your niece. Please give Daddy and Nana a big huge hug for me."

WUSA9 has asked repeated questions to law enforcement about their handling of Matthew’s repeated calls that Garrett was stalking her before police arrested Garrett for allegedly murdering Matthews.

DC Police and the US Attorney’s office declined further comment saying it was under investigation.