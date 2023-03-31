Second woman alleges 'extremely disturbing' sexual harassment allegations against Mayor Bowser's former Chief of Staff

Allegations "reflect a longstanding pattern of sexual harassment and predatory behavior" by John Falcicchio

WASHINGTON — A second D.C. government employee has filed a sexual harassment complaint against John Falcicchio, Mayor Muriel Bowser’s former Chief of Staff and Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development.

“Her allegations are extremely disturbing and reflect a longstanding pattern of sexual harassment and predatory behavior by Mr. Falcicchio” according to a statement from Debra S. Katz and Kayla Morin, the attorney’s representing both of Falcicchio’s alleged victims.

“Our client courageously came forward with her complaint because she wants justice for herself and other survivors,” wrote Katz and Morin in the statement released Friday afternoon. “She intends to work with the District’s investigators to ensure accountability and we ask that you respect her request for privacy at this time.”

Mayor Bowser’s Deputy Director of the Office of Legal Counsel, Vanessa Natale, said Falcicchio’s first alleged victim came forward March 8, and the Mayor was notified that night. Bowser ordered ordered an investigation the next day.

That’s a full week before Bowser originally told reporters she knew of the allegations. In an email to WUSA9, Natale wrote Bowser “misspoke” when she told reporters she learned of the allegations March 16, the day before Falcicchio turned in his resignation.

That alleged victim accuses Falcicchio of sexual harassment and unwanted sexual contact. Bowser’s administration originally announced Falcicchio’s abrupt departure in a footnote on a press release that read “We...thank Deputy Mayor John Falcicchio for his years of service to the District as he transitions to the private sector.”

While addressing the sexual harassment allegations earlier in March, Natale said the administration was not trying to hide anything.

“Despite the attorney for the complainant disclosing some information we have a greater duty as the government to respect the privacy of the parties to the issue, as well as any potential witness and their colleagues,” Natale said. “So during that time, there were very few people who knew about the situation and we were requested to keep it confidential and we are also required to. And I believe that part of that was not acknowledging what was going on at that specific time.”

Natale said Bowser waited until Falcicchio got an attorney before disclosing the investigation publicly.

Regarding the allegations of unwelcome sexual contact against Falcicchio, Natale said she “can’t get ahead of the facts,” adding evidence of criminal behavior would be referred to law enforcement.

The attorneys for the two alleged victims said in their statement they encourage other women affected by Falcicchio’s “unlawful and predatory behavior” to contact Maia Ellis, the Associate Director of the Mayor’s Office of Legal Counsel, at Maia.Ellis@dc.gov, who is leading this investigation.”