In an update to a story WUSA9 first brought you last summer Rep. Gerry Connolly reintroduced legislation to require federal agencies to better protect employees.

WASHINGTON — Northern Virginia Congressman Gerry Connolly reintroduced a bill to protect federal workers during the pandemic. It is based on the story of Chai Suthammanont, which WUSA9 first brought you last summer.

Chai worked in the kitchen in one of the childcare centers on Quantico Marine Corps Base. He died after catching COVID-19. Chai’s wife, Christina, said his death was preventable. She wants the changes in Connolly’s bill to better protect other federal workers.

Connolly's legislation would require every federal agency to develop a plan with detailed directions on how the full workforce can return. The guidance needs to include details like what personal protection the agencies will provide, cleaning protocols and contingencies for employees who are high risk.

“It's too late for Chai, it just is,” Christina said “At least he's still helping people. He's still able to make the world a little better, which, you know, the world was definitely better with him in it. So, I just have to think about it that way.”

The original bill passed the full House of Representatives in 2020 but did not get a floor hearing in the Senate. So, the new Congress needs to take up the issue again.

“Unfortunately, Chai is not the only dedicated civil servant we have lost due to COVID-19," Rep. Connolly said. "Various federal departments and agencies have reported deaths among their staff, many of whom, like Chai, had continued to execute their agency’s mission bravely in the face of the pandemic. In conjunction with the Biden Administration’s efforts to advocate for safe workspaces for federal employees, we have an opportunity to ensure that these employees have the most accurate and up-to-date information regarding their agencies’ safety plans for federal worksites. Our Chai Suthammanont Remembrance Act will ensure federal employees are informed and better protected if they have to return to their agencies.”

ORIGINAL STORY:

'It was entirely preventable' | Widow of Quantico worker who died of COVID-19 complications pushes for workforce protections Chai Suthammanont worked in a day care kitchen at Quantico. He worried about catching COVID-19 at work. He was diagnosed with coronavirus and died a few weeks later. QUANTICO, Va. - The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill based on the case of a Quantico Marine Corps Base worker, who died after catching COVID-19.

Every day for 27 years, Christina Suthammanont would go to sleep to the same words from her husband: "Good night babe. Love you."

“Every morning and I'm not kidding you, every morning, he used to go downstairs, make a cup of coffee, bring it upstairs," Suthammanont said.

Suthammanont's husband, Chai Suthammanont, was a federal worker in the kitchen at one of two day care centers at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia.

When the pandemic took hold, the centers only accepted the children of essential workers. Since those numbers were small, they combined the two centers into one.

While caregivers were on a rotation, the schedule from that time shows all six kitchen workers, including Chai, were on shift together.

“It would be difficult for even three people to socially distance,” Suthammanont said. “We're not talking like a huge industrial-sized kitchen; it's really basically a small kitchen.”

Suthammanont said Chai was perfectly healthy and wore his mask, but he was worried about the conditions.

“He would regularly say, 'People don't wear the masks all the time, it's hot, there's too many people in the kitchen,'” Suthammanont said.

She also recalled her husband's anxiety about a colleague coughing and still coming into work.

“When you walked in each day you were supposed to be asked a list of questions,” Suthammanont said. “'Do you have a cough?’ As soon as the person said, 'I have a cough,' they should have said, 'Well, you can't come in here.’ What's the point of asking the questions if you're not going to enforce them for their intended purpose? That doesn't make any sense to me.”

In late April, 68-year-old Chai contracted COVID-19.

“I took him to the hospital,” Suthammanont said. "Four days later, he was intubated, and he stayed on a ventilator for 21 days.”

Chai died on May 26. His wife believes his story has bigger implications for the federal workforce.

On April 27, Chai worked his full shift at the day care kitchen. Just about a half hour after he got home from work, Suthammanont said he got a text message and letter from the center director. It said he was to quarantine for 14 days because an employee there had tested positive for COVID-19.

“It's devastating,” Suthammanont said. “It's a devastating disease.”

Records obtained by WUSA9 show workers' comp is covering the medical bills. But, as Suthammanont thinks more about the circumstances at Quantico before Chai's death, her beliefs have changed.

“It was entirely preventable,” she said.

We reached out to Quantico for more information about what happened. We sent them a list of questions, but they wouldn't confirm even basic facts for us. A spokesperson told WUSA9 she consulted their legal team and was unable to respond to us due to a pending investigation. She assured me they are taking this seriously.

As the country continues to reopen, though, Suthammanont doesn't want other families to be in this position. She feels changes are needed and a new hotline should be created. That way people can anonymously voice their concerns about workplace conditions during the pandemic.

“If Chai had had a hotline he could have called, his coworkers could have called, and somebody would have been able to raise a red flag...” she said, wondering what could have been.

“Having a COVID-19 hotline, I think, during the pandemic makes a lot of sense,” Democratic Congressman Gerry Connolly (VA-11), who represents many Quantico workers, told WUSA9 when we presented him with Suthammanont's idea. “It would be an extra layer of protection.”

We spoke with him after a recent hearing on protecting federal employees, which he dedicated to Chai.

“Victims are not just numbers,” he said. “They're real people with real histories and real families.”

We asked Connolly if he thinks the federal government is doing enough to protect workers like Chai.

“No, absolutely not,” he said. “The more we learned about the circumstances of Chai's death at Quantico, the more troubled we were by the lack of preparedness, by the lack of available protection, about the lack of very clear guidance.”

So, the congressman proposed “The Chai Suthammanont Remembrance Act.” It would require every federal agency, including the Department of Defense, to develop a plan with detailed directions on how the full workforce can return. The guidance needs to include details like what personal protection the agencies will provide, cleaning protocols and contingencies for employees who are high-risk.

“If we're going to be reentering the workforce at a much higher level of participation, those people have to be safe,” Connolly said.