Timeline contradicts Bowser's statement on when she found out about sexual harassment allegations

Mayor Bowser ordered an investigation into the incident on March 9, a full week before she initially indicated to reporters.

WASHINGTON — A new timeline provided by an attorney for DC Government contradicts what Mayor Bowser originally told reporters about the abrupt resignation of her long time Chief of Staff, Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development John Falcicchio.

On Monday, Bowser was asked when she learned about the sexual harassment allegations against Falcicchio.

“I can say that late last week we initiated an investigation,” Bowser told reporters at the time. When pressed on when she became aware that there were allegations of wrongdoing against Falcicchio, she replied “the day before” referring to the day before Falcicchio resigned.

But Wednesday, DC Mayor Murier Bowser’s Deputy Director of the Office of Legal Counsel, Vanessa Natale, said it was March 8 when the Office of Legal Counsel was made aware of the sexual harassment allegations against Falcichcio. And that Mayor Bowser ordered an investigation the next day, March 9.

That’s a full week before Bowser originally told reporters she knew of the allegations.

That same day, March 9, Natale said Falcicchio was notified of the allegations and sent home, where he remained on administrative leave until he turned in his resignation on Friday, March 17.

Monday, the alleged victim's attorney released a statement accusing Falcicchio of sexual harassment and unwanted sexual contact. Bowser’s administration originally announced Falcicchio’s abrupt departure in a foot note on a press release which read “We...thank Deputy Mayor John Falcicchio for his years of service to the District as he transitions to the private sector.”

Natale said the administration was not trying to hide anything.

“Despite the attorney for the complainant disclosing some information we have a greater duty as the government to respect the privacy of the parties to the issue, as well as any potential witness and their colleagues,” Natale said. “So during that time, there were very few people who knew about the situation and we were requested to keep it confidential and we are also required to. And I believe that part of that was not acknowledging what was going on at that specific time.”

Natale said Bowser waited until Falcicchio got an attorney before disclosing the investigation and would not say if other alleged victims had come forward.

Regarding the allegations of unwelcome sexual contact against Falcicchio, Natale said she “can’t get ahead of the facts,” adding evidence of criminal behavior would be referred to law enforcement.