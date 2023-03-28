Study: Virginia has most backlogged immigration court in the country

The majority of cases in Virginia involve immigrants from Central American nations, including Guatemala, Nicaragua, El Salvador and Honduras. In an attempt to clear the backlog, the federal court in Arlington was closed and two new courts were opened in Sterling and Annandale , Virginia.

The University of Syracuse tracks immigration court backlogs nationwide. As of January 2023, it places Virginia at the top of the list for the average number of days it takes for immigrants and asylum seekers to get a hearing: 1,106 days, or 3 years.

"Each year, there's only 4,000 visas available for this type of application. And because we have so many new judges those visas are being taken a lot quicker than in the past," said Estramera's immigration attorney Eileen Blessinger.

But as a sign of just how backlogged Virginia’s immigration courts are, despite winning his case, Estramera still can’t get a visa because of the limited numbers available.

"We finally get to have the peace that we're going to be finally living here," she said.

"I feel very relieved and really happy to know that we can all stay here as a family together," replied his teenage daughter Mika.

He was excited because he was granted the ability to stay, and not forced to return to Peru and leave his family.

"After so many years of being, waiting for status in U.S., I consider myself a citizen. Because so many years they've been in here, but I'm so happy now. So excited," said Estramera.

Miguel Estramera entered the new immigration court in Sterling, Virginia on February 23. He was an undocumented immigrant arriving from Peru in 1998. But after marrying, having two children – all US citizens – and becoming a construction site safety inspector, it took him several years to get this court hearing.

Virginia Faces Court Backlog :

But the latest federal numbers still show more than 71,308 pending immigrant removal cases between those two courts. Immigration attorneys tell WUSA9 of problems at the new courts including repeated video conference problems, lack of translators, and scheduling mistakes:

"The court should be communicating with attorneys before scheduling a date. Our office in particular actually has five trials on the same date, there's no way that I can be in five locations at the same time," said Blessinger.

"We recently had a case in which DHS filed an emergency motion to continue 1-2 days before the Immigration Hearing (IH) because they didn’t have the file. This was Sterling and the Immigration Judge (IJ) is at the Falls Church adjudication center. I ended up sharing the file with DHS so we could proceed. We didn’t finish that IH, and a second one is scheduled for this month. It was very stressful for us and the client. I did an Immigration Hearing at Annandale and later was informed that the audio recording was corrupted and so we have to completely redo the hearing. It’s as if it didn’t happen. Also, it was Webex and the IJ later told me he could only hear some of what was said because the audio was so bad in real-time. He almost made an adverse credibility finding that day, but no wonder if he only heard half of what we said," wrote one attorney wanting to remain unnamed due to pending cases with the court.

"I just got a call yesterday afternoon continuing tomorrow morning's hearing. Did not get a reason as to why, but I assume it was a lack of an interpreter. I have had to file emergency motions to continue for at least 10 cases due to court-created conflicts. The Notice of Hearing for many of those hearings did not arrive until a couple weeks before the hearing date. I have not received any pushback on those motions, though. Seems the court is liberally granting them. In Sterling I've had two cases that were continued due to the file not being there," said another attorney.

"I had a case back in January where DHS showed up and said that they did not have a physical file and asked for a continuance. This is a frustrating issue as it is a huge drain on resources to the client, the firm and to the court. In my experience, they gave us no advance notice of this request. They certainly could have filed a motion ahead of time or given us a call to warn us ahead of time. Of course, if I showed up at court and said the same excuse with this particular judge I'm sure I would have had a complaint filed by the judge against me and we would have been forced to move forward that day," wrote a third attorney.

In a statement, the Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR) wrote:

“EOIR adjudicators decide each case in a manner that is timely, impartial, and consistent with applicable law and case precedent, and consistent with due process. EOIR continues to manage its caseload as efficiently as possible. EOIR records do not indicate any marked increase in continuances for issues related to interpreters or technological issues.”

The statement continued, "when the Sterling Immigration Court opened, practitioners with cases assigned to those two courts began to experience more court-initiated continuances than would be typical due to a need to build the Sterling Immigration Court docket. Some rescheduling resulted in multiple hearings for the same attorney at the same time and EOIR worked with those attorneys to provide new hearing times. Those issues are resolved. Practitioners may motion the court on the rare occasion a reasonable caseload results in hearings scheduled for the same date and time."