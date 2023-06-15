DC Council includes clause to prevent city money from being spent on Commanders return to DC

Provision aimed at "blocking the Mayor from bypassing the Council"

WASHINGTON — A little-known clause in the DC Code could be the latest roadblock to a potential Washington Commanders return to the RFK site.

On Tuesday, DC Council Chair Phil Mendelson added a budget amendment to extend a provision in the DC Code prohibiting The Washington Convention and Sports Authority also known as Events DC, from spending city funds to bring the Washington Commanders back to the District.

The clause states Events DC shall not expend funds to “purchase all or a portion of the property comprising the Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium” or “induce a National Football League team to locate in the District.”

The provision was first added to DC Code back in 2019, and has been extended every budget cycle since. But it was set to expire in October. The move to double down is notable this year as city leaders like DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, and Councilmember Kenyon McDuffie, step up the campaign to bring the Commanders back to the RFK site.

McDuffie recently posted a video to his Twitter page renewing his call for a new stadium on the RFK site.

“Number one, I see the fences coming down, and the asphalt parking lots disappearing,” McDuffie said standing outside of the metal fencing now surrounding RFK, currently being prepped for demolition. “Number 2, I see housing across income for all Washingtonians, I see jobs and economic opportunity right here at this site.”

In a statement Mendelson tells WUSA9 the purpose of the provision banning use of city funds to bring the Commanders back to the District is twofold.

“To prohibit Events DC from putting the Council in a bind by inducing the Commanders to locate in the District,” Mendelson wrote. “The process for this should be the Mayor working with the Council.”

Mendelson added he also wanted to “ensure Council involvement in any decision that requires funding to purchase the RFK Stadium site by blocking the Mayor from bypassing the Council by using Events DC.”