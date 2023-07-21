'Scratch Loudoun OFF your list' | How DC, Maryland, Virginia leaders respond when asked if they want Commanders stadium

WASHINGTON — Now that the Commanders have been sold, the stadium wars will truly begin. With leaders in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia all expressing interest in the stadium, our team reached out to leaders in the DMV regions that have been top of the list as stadium locations (Prince George's County, Loudoun County and Prince William County) to ask them the following questions:
- Do you want the stadium in your jurisdiction?
- Do you support local/state investment to get the stadium?
- Any other thoughts?
When leaders' responses could not be found, we also looked to social media posts over the last couple days. Everyone listed below has been contacted in some format. As local leaders respond, we will continue to update the list:
MARYLAND:
Governor Wes Moore:
A spokesperson for Gov. Moore sent the following statements, in regards to whether he supported keeping the stadium at FedEx Field in Landover:
"The state has shown a continued commitment to the Commanders through $400 million in funding dedicated to the area surrounding the stadium and the governor looks forward to continuing conversations with the new owners on keeping the Commanders in Maryland. The new owners of the Commanders are taking the helm of a team with a remarkable history, one that stretches back almost 100 years and includes three Super Bowl victories. It’s also a team that is looking toward the future. Maryland is excited to welcome this new leadership group and looks forward to working together on a vision for the next generation of Commanders football. For 25 years the Commanders have called Prince George's County home, and Governor Moore is committed to ensuring this long-standing partnership continues for the next generation. The Moore-Miller Administration has already put forward major economic and transportation investments near FedEx Field along the Blue Line Corridor, which includes $400 million in state funding. The governor congratulates the new ownership group and looks forward to continuing conversations about the future of the NFL’s fifth-winningest franchise in Prince George’s County."
Prince George's County:
County Executive Angela Alsobrooks: “We want to congratulate the new owners of the Washington Commanders and look forward to meeting and working with them to build on the long, productive relationship we have always had with the team. Our vision to build a sports and entertainment destination along the Blue Line Corridor and invest in the communities immediately surrounding the current stadium will support the team’s future here in Prince George’s. We believe that the team should continue to grow its home and its future in our County.”
Council members:
Thomas E. Dernoga (Council Chair, District 1):
A spokesperson for Councilmember Dernoga sent the following statement: "Chair Dernoga would like to see the Commanders stay in the County but is unaware of any current discussions. It is possible that the County Executive is in discussions. He does not believe that the County or State should invest taxpayer funds in a professional sports stadium project, but the County will be making new investments in the Central Avenue corridor that will benefit the team and the community. Chair Dernoga hopes that there will be fruitful discussions with the new Commanders ownership team in the near future."
Wanika Fisher (District 2): N/A
Eric Olson (District 3): N/A
Ingrid S. Watson (District 4): N/A
Jolene Ivey (District 5): Councilmember Ivey responded saying that she didn't have "anything to add to what the County Executive has already said on the issue" adding "Agree with CEX."
Wala Blegay (District 6): N/A
Krystal Oriadha (District 7): N/A
Edward P. Burroughs III (District 8):
A spokesperson for Councilmember Burrough sent the following: "On behalf of Council Member Burroughs III, thank you for your inquiry. He is unavailable to comment. We appreciate you thinking of him and look forward to working with you on future local matters. Have a wonderful weekend."
Sydney J. Harrison (District 9): N/A
Mel Franklin (At Large): N/A
Calvin S. Hawkins (At Large): N/A
WASHINGTON, D.C.
Mayor Muriel Bowser:
Mayor Muriel Bowser took to social media, to celebrate the sale of the Commanders, releasing the following statement: "I was pleased to personally congratulate Josh Harris and the new ownership team. Today's approved sale of the Commanders marks a new chapter for DC's football team. As the Sports Capital, we know ho much professional sports, and particularly football, means to our residents, our city and our region. With a new ownership group in place, we are hopeful and excited about a return to a winning culture - and what better place to win than back where the team belongs, here in Washington, D.C."
DC Council:
Phil Mendelson (Chairman):
A spokesperson for Chairman Mendelson sent the following statements to WUSA9:
"The primary challenge with building a stadium in the District is funding. Any development must come at the expense of private developers. To expect otherwise would come at the expense of District schools, public housing and transportation infrastructure."
"Additionally, I am pleased that the NFL finally – finally – released one of the investigative reports concerning allegations of sexually-related misconduct by Dan Snyder and Commanders’ executives. I note, however, that the delay in releasing the report served no apparent purpose other than to perhaps enhance the profitability of the ownership transfer."
"Of greater concern to me, however, is that the NFL continues to withhold the report by Beth Wilkinson, conducted in 2020-21, regarding allegations of widespread sexual harassment in the Commanders’ workplace."
"I have said consistently that before the District government provides any assistance to the Commanders all investigative reports relating to sexual harassment have to be released. We are halfway there. But to move on, now, without continuing to insist on full disclosure is to abet the coverup. Sexual harassment is a real problem, and it is nurtured by silence – silence of the victims, silence by the investigators. With the sale of the Commanders, Dan Snyder’s team can no longer be hurt by release of the report. There is no longer a reason (as if there was ever a legitimate reason) to withhold the Wilkinson report. It must be released."
Kenyan R. McDuffie (Pro-Temp):
Councilmember McDuffie took to social media to celebrate the sale, posting on Twitter about his excitement that the team will be under new ownership, writing in part:
"Our government must work together to bring the team home. We are indeed the District of Champions and all of our city's professional sports teams belong in the District of Columbia - that is to say within our 68-square-mile capital city."
"Under the new ownership we can look forward to the start of a strengthened bond between the Washington Commanders and their passionate fan base. With a renewed focus on community engagement and social impact initiatives, the team's presence in the nation's capital has the potential to extend far beyond the playing field. The team located at a reimagined RFK with housing, open space, entertainment venues and more, could provide jobs and economic opportunities for esidents and small businesses now and well into the future."
Anita Bonds (At Large):
Councilmember Bonds sent the following statements, when asked if she supported a stadium in D.C., and whether she supported city dollars incentivizing the project.
"Yes, but the team/league must pay for a portion of the construction. The city can contribute to the infrastructure. We also must ensure that the stadium includes other amenities that will benefit the community as a whole, especially the neighborhoods that surround the stadium. The community would benefit from more affordable housing, community outdoor space and indoor recreational facilities."
"The city will need to provide the infrastructure, but the league and the team will need to significantly contribute as well."
Robert C. White Jr (At Large): N/A
Christina Henderson (At Large): N/A
Brianne Nadeau (Ward 1):
A spokesperson for Councilmember Nadeau responded to our inquiry by writing 'no' to whether she wanted the Commanders stadium to come to the RFK site.
Brooke Pinto (Ward 2): N/A
Matthew Frumin (Ward 3): N/A
Janeese Lewis George (Ward 4): N/A
Zachary Parker (Ward 5): N/A
Charles Allen (Ward 6): N/A
Vincent Gray (Ward 7): N/A
A spokesperson for Councilmember Gray sent WUSA9 the following statement: "I am delighted to welcome Josh Harris and all his partners to the District of Columbia. Football fans throughout the DMV have long sought change and a winning team. I have always been open to discussions about re-imagining the RFK site, including the possibility of a new stadium, provided the best interests of District residents --in particular those in the surrounding communities-- are the forefront of any outcome. I am eager to learn more about what the Josh Harris Group has in mind for the future of the team, including where it plays home games."
Trayon White (Ward 8): N/A
VIRGINIA:
Governor Glenn Youngkin:
A spokesperson for Gov. Youngkin sent the following statement: "Let me begin with one absolute principle, which is anything that Virginia would do has to be good for Virginia taxpayers. And second of all, it will need to be a collaborative effort between our administration and our general assembly. So we've got to work together. But let me be clear...I want Virginia to be the best place to live, work and raise a family. I think it should be the best place for a professional football team."
Loudoun County:
Loudoun County Board of Supervisors
Phyllis J. Randall (Chair):
Chair of the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors spoke with WUSA9 one-on-one, and offered her thoughts on a new stadium:
"The Commanders are already in Loudoun County. They have their training facility here, their headquarters here. They've been here for years, and they've been great partners to us."
"We're really early here in the process. For the most part, I don't approve or deny. It would be innappropriate for me to say yes or no to the development we don't know anything about. So I want to first listen and learn."
"I believe my job is to look at traffic studies, talk to my constituents, know what the funding mechanisms are going to be, and make decisions after that. So I'm not saying yes and I'm not saying no."
"I always want great economic development for Loudoun County. I think good economic development for Loudoun County, positvely impacts NOVA and positively impacts the Commonwealth."
Koran Saines (Vice Chair): N/A
Juli E. Briskman (Algonkian District)
A spokesperson for Supervisor Briskman, decided not to comment, sending WUSA9 the following: "Thank you for your outreach. Supervisor Briskman has no comment on a stadium at this time."
Michael R. Turner (Ashburn District): N/A
Tony R. Buffington (Blue Ridge):
Supervisor Buffington used all caps and three exclamation points, to tell us he was not interested in bringing the stadium to Loudoun County. When asked if he had any other thoughts, he sent the following:
"Please scratch Loudoun OFF your list :-)"
Sylvia R. Glass (Broad Run District): N/A
Caleb A. Kershner (Catoctin District): N/A
Matthew F. Letourneau (Dulles District): N/A
Kristen C. Umstattd (Leesburg District):
Supervisor Umstattd sent WUSA9 the following statement, in regards to the Commanders stadium debate: "I do not favor County tax dollars going to a stadium and would want a full analysis of the traffic impacts of any stadium before considering a vote. If a stadium were to come to Loudoun, I believe the owners of the team should pay for any transportation improvements required to accommodate the stadium."
Loudoun County Virginia Economic Development:
Buddy Rizer, the Executive Director for Virginia Economic Development sent the following statement: "It is our policy to never discuss projects we are working on, and this wouldn’t be an exception. I understand the interest in this topic, in particular with the recent approval of the ownership change by the NFL, but it would be inappropriate for me to discuss publicly any interactions we may be having with the team. That said, we have always strongly believed that Loudoun is the best option in the region for the type of mixed-use development that has been described previously as part of a stadium project given our attractive location, robust road network, proximity to Dulles Airport and, most recently, the arrival of Metro’s Silver Line."
Prince William County:
Prince William County Board of County Supervisors:
Ann B. Wheeler (Chair):
Supervisor Ann Wheeler sent the following statement about the Commanders stadium: “As the new owners aim for a fresh start, Prince William County provides the ideal location for a modern NFL campus. With abundant land, an educated workforce, and adaptable infrastructure, we are poised to house the new Commander's stadium. While the challenge of traffic along the 95 corridor requires substantial infrastructure investment from the team and the Commonwealth of Virginia, I firmly believe that, with the right commitment, these issues can be effectively addressed. This investment is supported at the state level, and I personally advocate for it. As a member of the Prince William Board of Supervisors, I strongly endorse our county for the new Commander's stadium site. Not only does it fit perfectly with the team’s extensive fan base along the 95 corridor to Richmond, but it also positions us as a prime sports tourism destination, promising to boost tourism and tax revenue significantly.”
Kenny A. Boddye (Vice Chair): N/A
Jeanine M. Lawson (Brentsville District): N/A
Yesli Vega (Coles District): N/A
Victor S. Angry (Neabsco District): N/A
Andrea O. Bailey (Potomac District): N/A
Margaret Angela Franklin (Woodbridge District): N/A
Robert B. Weir (Gainesville District)
Supervisor Weir responded with a short and concise message, indicating his lack of interest in bringing the stadium to Prince William County.
"No to all three questions."
Prince William County Executive Christopher Shorter:
A spokesperson for the County Executive's office referred WUSA9 to the response from Chair Wheeler, who "is the appropriate person to provide comment."