'Scratch Loudoun OFF your list' | How DC, Maryland, Virginia leaders respond when asked if they want Commanders stadium

"The state has shown a continued commitment to the Commanders through $400 million in funding dedicated to the area surrounding the stadium and the governor looks forward to continuing conversations with the new owners on keeping the Commanders in Maryland. The new owners of the Commanders are taking the helm of a team with a remarkable history, one that stretches back almost 100 years and includes three Super Bowl victories. It’s also a team that is looking toward the future. Maryland is excited to welcome this new leadership group and looks forward to working together on a vision for the next generation of Commanders football. For 25 years the Commanders have called Prince George's County home, and Governor Moore is committed to ensuring this long-standing partnership continues for the next generation. The Moore-Miller Administration has already put forward major economic and transportation investments near FedEx Field along the Blue Line Corridor, which includes $400 million in state funding. The governor congratulates the new ownership group and looks forward to continuing conversations about the future of the NFL’s fifth-winningest franchise in Prince George’s County."