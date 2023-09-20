House Oversight Committee overwhelmingly passes bill that could bring Commanders stadium back

The amendment would prohibit the use of public money for a stadium – an amendment that Mayor Bowser called a "clear attack" on D.C. sovereignty.

WASHINGTON — Maryland and D.C. leaders squared off at Wednesday's House Oversight Committee, as debate raged over whether the District should be allowed to use public funds to build a new Commanders stadium on the old RFK site.

Late Wednesday afternoon, the committee voted 31-9 to pass the RFK Memorial Stadium Campus Revitalization Act in a rare bipartisan vote. The bill would extend D.C.’s lease with the federal government for the RFK site for up to 99 years and expand how the site can be used including a new stadium for the Washington Commanders.

But the funding question took center stage.

Pennsylvania congressman Scott Perry (R) offered an amendment to prohibit the use of public money by D.C. government to help build the stadium, which is how NFL stadiums in most other cities have been built. Maryland Rep Jamie Raskin (D), who represents Montgomery County, surprised many people -- including DC Mayor Muriel Bowser -- by supporting the proposal.

“We’ve been hearing from people around the country and in Washington about opposing public dollars for construction of stadiums and I think that’s why people are torn about it," Raskin said. "Obviously we support D.C. and exercising its rights. The difference here is that this is about the disposition of federal land. And so we’re setting a precedent for the use of federal land. “

🚨 BREAKING🚨 @RepRaskin on why he may support RFK amendment prohibiting use of public money for new @Commanders stadium at RFK and his response to @MayorBowser suggestion he’s only doing it to keep stadium in Maryland @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/fTSvYXNsSS — Eric Flack (@EricFlackTV) September 20, 2023

Bowser, who attended the hearing but did not testify, suggested Raskin was trying to handcuff the District’s bid to bring the Commanders to the District, calling it a "clear attack" on D.C. sovereignty. The team's current stadium, Fed Ex Field, is in Maryland.

"We think that everyone should be voting against the Perry amendment," Bowser said. "It is a clear attack on D.C. home rule and the right of D.C. residents to be able to invest in revitalizing RFK Stadium. The Congress shouldn't be telling us how to spend our money."

Maryland Congressman Kwesi Mfume (D) of Baltimore, also voted in favor of prohibiting D.C. from using pubic funds for the stadium.

The amendment ultimately failed 24-13.

The bill now moves to the full House for approval, where it is expected to pass thanks to the bipartisan support it already has. According to Bowser, the Senate is also expected to adopt the House version of the bill.

"We have several examples of how to do stadiums, and they have all been successful," the mayor said. "And so we just know we have a great site. We’re the spiritual home of the team. So when its time for that discussion, which is not today, when its time to have that discussion we will be in very good position.”