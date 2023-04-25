'It’s the perfect time to hit the refresh button' | With possible sale, DC Councilman calls for Commanders return to RFK Stadium

Councilmember Kenyon McDuffie expressed interest in the Commanders returning to the old RFK stadium, but not all his colleagues agree.

WASHINGTON — As a D.C. native, Ward 5 councilmember Kenyon McDuffie has strong memories of the old RFK stadium. Now, with a possible sale on the horizon, he's expressed an interest in bringing the Commanders stadium "back home."

"I think we have a once in a generation opportunity with the RFK site to re-imagine it," he said.

McDuffie, who is the chairman for the Committee on Business and Economic Development, argued that a stadium could revitalize the area. He envisioned a mixed-use plan that includes housing, retail, and concert venues.

"I don’t think it needs to be just a football stadium there," he said. "I think it should be a broader conversation.”

But other councilmembers have remained dubious of a possible stadium returning to RFK. That includes Chairman Phil Mendelson, who wants the site to be redeveloped into something else.

"I’m not going to get cross-ways with a colleague," he said. "But I will say this – the RFK site is bounded on one side by the Anacostia River, on other sides by park land, and on the fourth side by residential. It is not the opportune site for economic development.”

Mendelson has also expressed opposition to any public funding for a new stadium, saying that it's unlikely to have an economic benefit to match the great costs.

"Why would we build a second stadium to be used nine games per year," he said. "And then if there are other uses like concerts it would be competing against a stadium we already have."

Mendelson has also indicated he would not support a new Commanders stadium until an investigation into possible wrongdoing under Daniel Snyder is released.

"Dan Snyder doesn't get to go free just because he sells the team," he said. "When there have been these allegations and that investigative report. No, the report needs to be released."

Councilman Charles Allen shared Mendelson's concerns and expressed opposition to an RFK stadium.

"I think we're all excited to have Dan Snyder leave as fast as he can," Allen said. "But simply having a different billionaire owner doesn’t make having the city build a stadium or give away the land a good idea. NFL stadiums don’t generate a lot of revenue or long-term jobs – they just sit empty for most of the year. I think there are better paths forward for the Commanders stadium."

The site is owned by the federal government and was just leased to D.C. for use as a stadium. This means that the District will not be able to re-develop the site without Congressional approval.

Neighbors by RFK had mixed opinions about what should be done with the stadium.

"I'm leaning more towards something else," said LaCharles Ward, who was out walking his dog. "In part because of the traffic. It would just create a lot of headache."

Ward suggested green space as an alternative use. Other neighbors were completely on board with a Commanders stadium coming back.