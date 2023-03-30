Commanders president weighs in on location of new Commanders stadium

Commanders President Jason Wright spoke about stadium plans as the NFL owners' meetings wrapped up.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — The NFL owners' meetings have wrapped up in Phoenix, Arizona, and Dan Snyder and the Commanders were a hot topic. During the meeting, two bids were submitted that met Snyder's $6 billion asking price to sell the team.

So with ownership of the team in limbo, what does that mean for a new Commanders stadium? We went to team president Jason Wright for answers.

"One of the exciting things about this transition process is that we're going to have to calibrate that vision against what new owners will want to do. It's going to be their project," Wright said. "We are in an interesting trade-off situation between speed and acceleration of getting it done, with needing to calibrate the vision and heart of a new ownership group."

There have been discussions of a new stadium in Virginia, D.C. and Maryland over the last couple of years. Wright said there are positives to each stadium location.

Related Articles As pressure mounts on Snyder to sell, RFK back in play for new Commanders stadium

"I think everybody knows what's possible at RFK, you've seen what's happened around Nats Park, and the development of that community. I think there are thoughtful leaders in D.C. who think about things like gentrification alongside economic development," Wright said.

But Wright sees positives in Maryland and Virginia, too.

"Then you've got the Blue Line Corridor plan from County Commissioner Alsobrooks and Prince George's County leadership that is about catalyzing a community that actually has great wealth, is one of the wealthiest Black counties in America, but it's spotty. And there are opportunities across Virginia."

We asked Wright a recent phone call between NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser about the future of the RFK site. He remained tight-lipped.

"I could say a lot about the league and their support, but I won't," Wright said. "These are conversations and efforts that have to be discreet. It's the thing I should talk the least about and I've already shared too much," Wright said.