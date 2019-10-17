FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The Fayetteville Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public safety, Nevia Maihyanna Nixon, is missing from Fayetteville, North Carolina.



Nixon is a 15-year-old black female, approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds. She has dyed red hair and hazel eyes.

According to WRAL, Nixon was reported as a runaway on Sept. 26, police said on Wednesday she was in danger. The Amber Alert said she was abducted.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Fayetteville Police Department immediately at (910) 676-1538, or call 911 or *HP.

