'I can't get it to stop' | Woman says she can't stop endless Amazon deliveries that aren't hers

Liz Geltman estimates she's received about $4,000 worth of children's sheets and other bedding.

WASHINGTON — Liz Geltman has lived in D.C. for the last 30 years, but something strange started happening last fall. She keeps getting Amazon deliveries for items she didn't order.

It's not just one or two Amazon boxes. She said she has received almost 80 so far.

"Well, that's the game. Everybody asks me how many Amazon boxes today and they don't mean my shopping. They mean misdeliveries," Geltman said.

A couple of weeks ago, she said she got 35 boxes delivered. Fourteen in one day.

"It was two rows almost up to the covering the door. It looks like these big towering blocks, children's blocks of Legos, all the way up to the covering the door of my house," she explained.

The packages are address to Meng Xian Kuan and Liz said she doesn't know Meng Xian Kuan.

Geltman said she called Amazon and told them the package were not hers but instead of coming to get the boxes, Liz said Amazon told her to just keep them.

The packages usually contain children's bedding. Geltman said she tried giving the bedding away, but the boxes don't stop.

"They kept coming, and coming, and coming!"

She said she has tried stopping the delivery drivers right in their tracks, but they won't stop delivering them.

"They won’t take it back on their trucks, either. It’s like they just leave it. This is yours," she said.

She has been schlepping back and forth to the Amazon return center at the Whole Foods in Tenleytown every time another stack shows up at her door.

She said, "Well it’s very frustrating on multiple levels."

Geltman said she’s called Amazon over and over again and the company hasn’t helped her at all.



The return addresses are from Amazon delivery centers throughout the country. She said because the orders aren’t from her account, Amazon refused to remove her address from the account of whoever is sending all the boxes, to protect the privacy concerns of the sender.

So, WUSA9 reached out to Amazon. After multiple calls and emails, a spokesperson told WUSA9, the company reached out to Geltman to apologize. Amazon also agreed to start picking up the mysterious packages from Geltman's home while it works with the seller to stop the deliveries all together.

Geltman said she received nine more Amazon boxes since our interview.

"This is ridiculous," she said.