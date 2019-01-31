FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Early Thursday morning, Jason Monroy woke up to the sound of fire. He could hear it crackling through the wall, where his neighbor's home was engulfed in flames.

"When I woke up and got out to the living room," he said. "The smoke was everywhere."

Massive fire breaks out at Grandview Apartments, in Falls Church

Mike Trammell

He then entered "go mode." He woke up his mom and little brother, and ran for the front door. When they opened the door, they were stopped by smoke.

"It was a wall of smoke," he said. "Literally thick heavy smoke."

The family then frantically ran to the third-floor balcony of their Falls Church apartment, and called 911, uncertain of what their future would hold.

"My mom was praying," he said. "And I was like - 'Stay calm. Stay down. For a little I was thinking, this was it."

Firefighters battle 3-Alarm fire at the Grandview Apartments in Falls Church, Va

Mike Trammell

That's when the firefighters arrived. They lifted the ladder, and helped the family to safety. First his mother. Then his brother. Finally, it was Monroy's turn.

"It was a really cold ladder," he said. "But we made it. We made it. Thank God."

All in all, firefighters made eight rescues, during the three-alarm fire. By the time it was over, homes were destroyed, and approximately 50 people were displaced. Remarkably, there were no serious injuries.

At the Grandview Apartments, about 50 residents are now displaced

Mike Trammell

Firefighters do not yet know the cause of the fire, but said it originated on the second floor.