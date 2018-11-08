KALAMA, Wash. — Friday was Jordan Holgerson's first day back from the hospital.

“I'm really glad she's home,” said her older sister Kaytlin Holgerson.

She says their mother is having a tough time.

“I think it is hard for moms,” said Kaytlin. “They don't want to have to give them a bunch of medication and care for them like that. They want to be able to hang out with their daughters and even as her sister, I don't want to see her in pain and bruises all over her body.”

Previous coverage: 'I could’ve died': Teen who was pushed off Moulton Falls bridge speaks out

Jordan is still trying to come to grips with why someone she called a friend would do this to her. Video shows a young woman shove her off a bridge at Moulton Falls, sending her flailing 50 feet down to the Lewis River. She broke five ribs, punctured both lungs, and is bruised from head to toe.

Raw video: Teen pushed off bridge (Warning: Language)

“I don't really get why someone would do that,” said 16-year-old Jordan. “Like, you have to have some sense in your head.”

A lot of people have used social media to reach out to the girl who allegedly pushed Jordan off the bridge. That includes Kaytlin, who said in a message over Instagram, “I hope you learned a very valuable lesson to think things through."

The response reads in part, "I have. I'm so sorry for you and your family. I love Jordan to pieces."

“She probably has a lot of people that have messaged her and have said rude things,” said Kaytlin. “So I wanted to be civil and I hope she can understand she was wrong.”

Kaitlyin says her family isn't mad, but they do deserve justice.

“If somebody does something that has a major impact like this and doesn't get punished, they'll think it is OK,” she said.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office says they have contacted the suspect and she is cooperating. They have not released her name partially due to concerns for her safety. KGW has not released her name because she has not been charged with a crime.

© 2018 KGW