YACOLT, Wash. — A Southwest Washington teen is recovering in the hospital after a friend pushed her off a bridge near Moulton Falls.

“I could’ve died,” said Jordan Holgerson.

On Thursday, Holgerson said she would be choosing her friends "more carefully" from now on.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office said Thursday morning they are conducting a criminal investigation.

On Tuesday, Holgerson and a bunch of friends climbed up to the bridge that spans the Lewis River near Moulton Falls. Holgerson had plans to jump, but then had second thoughts. That is when a friend came up from behind and pushed her. It was caught on video and went viral. The video was later removed from YouTube.

“In midair I think I might’ve blacked out,” said Holgerson. “I was awake and aware when I hit the water.”

The 16-year-old could very well have drowned. She says someone swam out to rescue her and was then rushed to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver.

“I have five broken ribs, air bubbles in my chest, and I have a punctured lung,” she said.

Holgerson said she may be released from the hospital as soon as Thursday. She won't be able to play any fall sports.

It is not uncommon for thrill seekers to jump off the bridge into the refreshing water below. A push is a different story.

“That’s a big no no,” said one guy.

“That’s bad,” added another. “That shouldn’t happen.”

Holgerson says her friend has since apologized, but Holgerson says sorry does not cut it.

“It could’ve ended a lot worse,” she said.

"If you're up that high, just make sure you know what you're doing."

