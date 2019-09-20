WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Hundreds of students in the D.C. area left school behind, in the name of protest.

In the Maryland suburbs, young people flocked to the Metro, to make their way to a protest at the Capitol.

"We just really want to affect change on a higher level," Alicia Colman said. "So we are here to throw a wrench in the works."

At the Silver Spring Metro, more than 100 students gathered at the platform, before entering the system. Rebecca Santangelo said the event was about sending a message.

"We're trying to get the big companies to notice the impact," Santangelo said. "That they are really happening."

Many of these students were inspired by Swedish Climate activist Greta Thunberg. The 16-year-old made international headlines when she began skipping school on Fridays to protest at the Swedish Parliament.

This effort, known as "Fridays For Future," was soon replicated by advocates across the globe, including the D.C. area. The DMV walkout corresponded with hundreds of similar events across 150 countries, according to the organizers.

"We can't ignore the fact that the earth," said Chloe Motsebo. "Which has been here before any life had ever been on this planet, is dying."

Many of these protesters were high school students, although there were some younger students as well. Nicholas Bruno, a sixth-grader, was there with his father and brother.

"I think missing an hour of school," he said. "Is not going to hurt me too much. And this issue is more important than just missing an hour of school."

His brother, Andrew agreed.

"Way more important," he said. "Than - like - two plus two is four."

