Brownsville, Texas — A group of attorneys are alleging that the U.S. government and Mexico are working together to turning away migrants from coming to the border to seek protections.

Depending on the day, people can be seen camping out on the Mexican side of the Brownsville-Matamoros international bridge.

It’s taken Yoanis, a Cuban woman, more than two years to finally reach the U.S.-Mexico border after fleeing Cuba and traversing South America. She had been waiting nearly a week on the B&M bridge for her turn to ask U.S. officials for asylum, the “right” way.

“If you’re fleeing and you have a need to come to the U.S. please come to the ports of entry,” said Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen at a congressional hearing in May.

That’s until Mexican officials cleared the bridge and moved asylum seekers to a shelter 30 minutes away. In other words, Yoanis lost her turn. So, she decided to return to the bridge and try her luck again.

It’s a story Brownsville-based attorney Rochelle Garza has heard all too often.

“The U.S. is pushing them back making them stay for days on end on the bridges, and then you see a concerted effort by Mexico trying to pull these people off the bridges,” she said. “Northern Mexico is incredibly dangerous.”

Garza filed a complaint with the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights on behalf of four families, calling for their intervention.

In a change of practices earlier this year, Customs and Border Protection agents were moved up to the middle of the bridge to filter out people who didn’t have papers and told them to wait on the Mexican end. In the summer, the Mexican government decided to periodically clear the bridges.

Removing asylum seekers from the bridge, argues Garza, means they’re kept from exercising their human rights.

“They’re left with a few choices,” she said. “One, they wait it out and it could be weeks, months on end. They don’t know. Or two, they could cross through the river and either drown or get arrested. Or three, get picked up by cartel members. That’s the risk.”

The KENS 5 Border Team contacted the Mexican Institute for Migrants, which denied working with the U.S. government to deprive migrants from seeking asylum. They explained migrants must either resolve their immigration status in Mexico within 20 days or go back to their country. They are not responsible for the wellbeing of migrants, they added.

CBP said it’s not preventing anyone from seeking asylum, but rather keeping order, prioritizing their responsibilities at the ports of entry.

It’s a situation that migrants, like Yoanis, fleeing their countries don’t expect when they arrive at America’s doorstep.

