GLENARDEN, Md. — Prince George's County maintenance workers have declared on Twitter "We are ready!" for the challenge of failed heating systems and burst pipes during an arctic blast that expected to drop temperatures into the single digits on Wednesday.

A failed boiler forced the closure of Springbrook High School in Montgomery County on Tuesday.

The frigid temperatures will be the toughest test yet this season for stressed out heating and plumbing systems in the region's aging schools.

So far in Prince George's County, there have been two one-day closures for emergency work to restore heat. Glenarden Woods Elementary School and Port Towns Elementary were both without heat after the Martin Luther King Holiday.