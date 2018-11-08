A 29-year-old Horizon employee stole an empty plane from Sea-Tac International Airport around 8 p.m. Friday. No passengers or crew were on board. The Pierce County Sheriff's Office believes the man acted alone and the incident was not related to terrorism.

The aircraft crashed on Ketron Island in south Puget Sound shortly after 8:45 p.m. Alaska Airlines said the plane involved was a Horizon Air Q400.

The employee has been identified as a 29-year-old Pierce County resident. It appears he acted alone, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

His motive is not clear, but audio between the cockpit and air traffic control indicates the man was in emotional distress.

Witness footage shows the plane's erratic flight prior to the crash. John Waldrop shared the following footage from Chambers Bay Golf Course:

Alaska Airlines, the parent company of Horizon, released the following statement late Friday night:

"Alaska Airlines believes a ground service agent employed by Horizon Air was the individual responsible for flying the Horizon Q400 without clearance from Sea-Tac International Airport around 8 p.m. tonight. The plane, which was taken from a maintenance position and was not scheduled for passenger flight, crashed about an hour later in a wooded area on Ketron Island in rural Pierce County. No ground structures were involved at the crash site. Military jets were scrambled from Portland, but it does not appear that these jets were involved in the crash of the Horizon aircraft. This individual who took the aircraft, who has not yet been positively identified until remains are examined, is believed to have been the only person on the plane when the plane was taken from a maintenance position at Sea-Tac. First responders are at the crash site. Appropriate government agencies, including NTSB, FAA and FBI, have been notified."

While the plane was still in the air, two F-15 Air National Guard fighter jets launched from Portland, Oregon.

An air traffic control operator attempted to guide the man to Joint-Base Lewis McChord: "We're just trying to find a place for you to land safely," the operator said.

Sea-Tac Airport was put on an immediate ground stop once the plane took off. The airport said operations have since returned to normal.

