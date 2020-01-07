x
Richmond mayor orders removal of Stonewall Jackson statue from Monument Avenue

Mayor Levar Stoney used his emergency powers to order crews in Richmond to started taking down the monuments in the Confederacy's capital.
Credit: AP
A worker attaches a rope as they prepare to remove the statue of Confederate General Stonewall Jackson from its pedestal on Monument Avenue Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Richmond, Va. July first a new law allowed localities to remove statues. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney has ordered the immediate removal of all Confederate statues in the city, saying he was using his emergency powers to speed up the healing process for the former capital of the Confederacy amid weeks of protests over police brutality and racial injustice. 

Work crews began removing a statue of Gen. Stonewall Jackson early Wednesday afternoon.

Flatbed trucks and other equipment were also spotted at several other Confederate monuments along Richmond’s famed Monument Avenue. Stoney said he was also moving quickly because protesters have already toppled several Confederate monuments and is concerned that people could be hurt trying to take down the gigantic statues.

