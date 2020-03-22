WASHINGTON D.C., DC — With the DMV facing plenty of challenges and questions during the spread of coronavirus, a look at the history of the area could provide valuable lessons of how tough times have been dealt with before.

While coronavirus offers unique circumstances, the Historical Society of Washington D.C. said on Saturday that other moments in the past have served as an opportunity for the city to come together.

"I think the one that stands out is World War II. For Washington, we can go back further to the Great Depression," said Chief Historian Jane Levey. "I think the overwhelming sense that we’re in this together absolutely came during World War II and the Great Depression.”

Decades ago, as the nation faced mass unemployment, Washington DC served as a source for jobs while some neighbors lent a helping hand to people in need.

"The truth about the history of DC.. is that every time there is a crisis, Washington grows. People come to Washington to solve the problem," Levey said. "The social pressures led a lot of people to opening up their houses to strangers. That was a time that was very positive here.”

With businesses now impacted and residents told to "social distance," Levey told WUSA that the current situation marks a changing time.

"What is so disconcerting about today is that it looks like it’s going to go on for months," she said. "The obvious difference is we can’t be together. We’re having to figure out ways to not be together and be together still.”

However, by learning from the past, Levey said the city could find a way to move forward.

"I think the big take-away from D.C.'s history is how competent we are. We’re going to get through this," the historian said. "I think what we can apply to today from those tough times is that we are very resilient as a people. We are creative. We really do care for each other.”

