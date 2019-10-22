HOUSTON, Texas — With the World Series coming to Houston, all eyes are going to be on Minute Maid Park. But about six miles away, there's another diamond, which played a crucial role in the life of a Nationals star.

Lamar High School has provided education to thousands of students over the years, including Anthony Rendon, the star third baseman. This series will offer a homecoming for the candidate for NL MVP.

"It's special," said his former coach David J. Munoz.

Munoz joined WUSA9 in the cafeteria of the school. He said even in high school, they knew Rendon was going places.

Coach David J. Munoz said they knew right away that Rendon was a special athlete

Evan Koslof

"When we started taking batting practices," Munoz said. "That was something to remember. He does not miss. And when he swings the bat and hits the ball, it goes far and it goes a long way with some velocity.”

Munoz said Rendon would get better for the big moments. His senior year, he was a first-team, all-state shortstop.

Munoz said despite his remarkable talent, the most admirable aspect of his game, was his hard work.

"He would do it every day," Munoz said. "He would play every moment like it’s his last.”

To celebrate Rendon, his high school held a press event at the school on Monday, inviting current baseball players to talk about his legacy.

Anthony Rendon was a star athlete for the squad at Lamar High School, in Houston.

Evan Koslof

Matthew Mackey, a senior pitcher for the squad, said Rendon is a role model.

"It's really cool being able to see someone who played on this field," Mackey said. "And worn this jersey, and hit in the cages -- done all the things I've done -- make it to this point. And be able to play on the biggest stage in the world. It's a really amazing thing to see."

Cameron Meisenbach, another member of the team, plays Rendon's position of third baseman.

"He's just a good example of what can happen if you just work really hard," Meisenbach said.

Megan Duffy, a shortstop for the softball team said she admires the MLB slugger.

"He's at such a high level of success," Duffy said. "He's on the highest stage in baseball. Everyone's eyes are on him. And he doesn't let it get to him. And that's how everyone wants to be. They want to be like him."

Student-athletes at Lamar High School said Anthony Rendon has been a role model.

Evan Koslof

So, the big question. Will these Astros fans support the Nationals, in honor of Rendon?

"I'm very conflicted," said Coach Munoz. "I will tell you that I feel that I can not lose. No matter what happens, I'm going to be very proud."

Rendon (4th from right on top row) was a star on his high school squad before graduating in 2008.

Evan Koslof

RELATED: The Nats Presidents Race, explained

RELATED: World Series Weather in DC, Houston

RELATED: Meet the 95-year-old man and lifelong DC baseball fan who wants to throw the first pitch of a Nats World Series game

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.