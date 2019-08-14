Looking for a delicious halal meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top halal spots around Washington, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.

Topping the list is DCG - District Chicken & Gyro. Located at 3147 Dumbarton St. NW (between North Wisconsin Avenue and North 31st Street) in Georgetown, it is the highest-rated halal restaurant in Washington, boasting five stars out of 280 reviews on Yelp.

Also in Georgetown is Simply Banh Mi, situated at 1624 Wisconsin Ave. NW (between North Q and North 33rd streets). With 4.5 stars out of 539 reviews on Yelp, the Vietnamese and halal spot, offering sandwiches, soups and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

Lapis, located at 1847 Columbia Road NW (between North Biltmore Street and North Mintwood Place) in Adams Morgan, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cocktail bar, Afghan and halal restaurant 4.5 stars out of 451 reviews.

Ottoman Taverna, a Mediterranean, Turkish and halal spot in Mount Vernon Square, is another go-to, with four stars out of 325 Yelp reviews. Head over to 425 I St. NW (between North Fifth and North Fourth streets) to see for yourself.

Over in Tenleytown, check out Olive Bistro Cafe, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 81 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Turkish, Mediterranean and halal restaurant at 4619 41st St. NW (between North Chesapeake Street and North Wisconsin Avenue).

