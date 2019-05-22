WASHINGTON -- A record one in every five Washingtonians will travel this long holiday weekend congesting roads from Virginia Beach to Ocean City, according to new data from AAA.

Heavy traffic begins to pick up Wednesday afternoon and won’t die down until after Memorial Day on Monday, May 27, said John Townsend of AAA Mid-Atlantic. Travelers trying to get an early jump on the weekend were only met with brake lights on an 11-mile stretch of the Capital Beltway, with delays beginning Wednesday afternoon near Tyson’s Corner.

AAA says the weekend’s worst traffic will be on westbound Route 50 from the Eastern Shore of Maryland toward Washington, peaking at 4:15 p.m. Monday. A 32-mile drive which normally takes 34 minutes will take two hours and 20 minutes, AAA reported.

Here are the worst roads to drive and when according to AAA: