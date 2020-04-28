Washington Sports Club will no longer charge members during coronavirus pandemic

There are six Washington Sports Clubs in D.C.

WASHINGTON — Now that gyms and health clubs around the District are closed due to orders established during the coronavirus pandemic, Washington Sports Club company says it'll stop charging members and allow them to cancel their membership for free until April 30.

The policy change comes after D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine and Attorneys General of New York and Pennsylvania sent a letter to Town Sports International, LLC, the parent company of WSC demanding that the company stop charging membership dues and honor cancellations and freeze requests.

WSC will also credit members for dues and fees paid for cancellation or freezing of accounts during the time gyms were ordered to be closed in the District.

The company will also reach out to members who filed complaints with the Office of the Attorney General to resolve those individual complaints.

"This will help take some financial pressure off District club members during the pandemic and the Office of the Attorney General will ensure WSC follows through on its promises. I encourage all District residents who are being treated unfairly by a business to reach out to OAG for help," Racine said.

Members can request cancellations, with no fee, by filling out the "Contact Us" form on the WSC website, click here for more information.