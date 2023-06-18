Do yoga at the Washington Monument for International Day of Yoga

Saving Space is celebrating International Day of Yoga this Wednesday with a sunset flow at the Washington Monument.

WASHINGTON — International Day of Yoga is every year on June 21. The day is set aside to highlight yoga and its benefits on our mind and body.

Jasmine VanStory is a yoga instructor in D.C. with Saving Space. The organization is celebrating the day with a sunset flow at the Washington Monument this Wednesday at 7 p.m. VanStory recently spoke about the event on Wake Up Washington.

Why is yoga so important to celebrate?

Jasmine VanStory: The practice of yoga is a lifestyle practice. How you show up in the world, but also being able to have that movement, connecting with your breath and finding that peace you are needing on the ground.

What can people expect at Wednesday's event?

Jasmine VanStory: People can expect to really build community, to be able to find themselves on the mat, to have this wonderful experience of connecting breath and movement and have a great time.

Talk about the impact of yoga and how you started practicing

Jasmine VanStory: I needed to find after competing collegiately, a connection to my body. I got into yoga and was able to find this peace I had never experienced before. I learned so much about myself on the mat. Once I started to practice that I knew I needed to share that. People can really find an opportunity to settle into themselves. We're experiencing so much chaos sometimes with our daily life. Sometimes we're focused on the past and fixated on the future and what that looks like. Practicing yoga is really an opportunity to present-minded.

How does someone get started practicing yoga?

Jasmine VanStory: First and foremost, be kind to yourself. Yoga doesn't have to look like what it looks like for everybody else. If that means you take a moment just to pause and focus on your breath, you have an opportunity just to get started. You don't have to go in thinking you have to go right for a split, or go upside down for an inversion.