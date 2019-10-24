WASHINGTON — The DC Health Department confirmed Thursday that one vaping-associated death occurred in the District. Thirty-four deaths have been confirmed nationwide, according to the CDC.

The CDC has confirmed 1,604 cases of e-cigarette, or vaping, product use associated lung injury (EVALI) as of Oct. 22. Injuries have occurred in 49 states (excluding Alaska), D.C. and 1 U.S. territory.

There is no single product or chemical substance that has been linked to the deaths or injuries but most EVALI patients reported a history of using THC-containing products, according to the CDC.

"DC Health urges District residents to refrain from using all e-cigarette and vaping products until further notice," a DC Health press release said. "Cannabis or THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) vape-products that are obtained off the street may pose the greatest risk."

The individual who has died has not been identified and local, state and national agencies continue to investigate the outbreak.

RELATED: 5 people in Maryland develop severe lung illness from vaping

Symptoms of EVALI:

shortness of breath

coughing

chest pain

nausea

diarrhea

vomiting

unexplained weight loss

fatigue

abdominal pain

fever

The symptoms can develop within a few days or over the course of a few weeks.

Vaping devices and liquids will be accepted along with unused and expired prescription medications at all Drug Take Back Day locations on Oct. 26.

RELATED: 'We have to put a stop to this' | Northern Virginia teens fight to end vaping

RELATED: Vaping dangers: 3 people in Virginia diagnosed with lung illnesses linked to e-cigarettes

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.