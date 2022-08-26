Virginia data shows a racial disparity in monkeypox vaccination distribution

While about 26% of Monkeypox cases have affected white individuals, about 53% of vaccines have gone to white people.

VIRGINIA, USA — Monkeypox cases in Virginia continue to rise with around 302 cases since the start of the outbreak.

Northern Virginia has the brunt of the cases with Fairfax County leading with 67, followed by Arlington County with 47, and Alexandria with 43.

The latest data from the Virginia Department of Health indicates that 6,499 doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine have been administered in the Commonwealth.

The dashboard also shows a disparity in vaccine distribution.

"We are talking about Black and Latinx particularly, individuals particularly. We are not connecting those communities even though we are seeing numbers grow," said Torrian Baskerville the Director of HIV and Health Equity for the Human Rights Campaign.

The latest numbers in Virginia show that Black men make up the majority of monkeypox cases in the Commonwealth.

While about 26% of Monkeypox cases have affected white individuals, about 53% of vaccines have gone to white people. That is about 3,434 doses compared to only 1,273 for Black residents.

Data from DC highlights a similar disparity.

Baskerville says the messaging surrounding monkeypox has contributed to the disparity.

"When this began to hit our community, we noticed that individuals began utilizing language like the gay disease which we know only increases shame and stigma."

Virginia has expanded eligibility for the JYNNEOS vaccine for all people of any sexual orientation or gender who have had multiple sexual partners in the past two weeks, or those who are sex workers or staff where sexual activity occurs.

Baskerville says eligibility expansion can help narrow the disparity but recommends that state and local governments should do more outreach through community organizations and local health groups that are connected to Black and Latinx communities.

"We are transient people, so while I am not dealing with, working with, or connected to people that are highly impacted, if I am within a network of individuals who do, means I am in close proximity which means I am at risk," said Baskerville.