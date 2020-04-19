WASHINGTON — D.C.'s Ward 8 Councilmember Trayon White is mourning the death of his grandmother, Veronica Norman, who died from COVID-19 on Saturday.

White said that he received a call that his grandmother was home and non-responsive. When the Chief Medical Examiner arrived at the home, they said that they could not transport her body because she was a positive coronavirus case.

"This broke us down even more trying [to] scramble to get her body removed from the house," White said on Facebook.

White said his grandmother served the community and worked at St. Elizabeths Hospital, a public psychiatric facility, for 40 years. White said they advised her to retire and go home so many times, but she was committed to helping her patients until her last day.

"Our family is very thankful [for] the many texts, Facebook messages, and calls we have received. This is the worse time to lose a family member, and we would like to send our love and prayers to those suffering from this virus and other health conditions," said White.

As of April 14, The Department of Behavioral Health (DBH) reported four COVID-19 related deaths at St. Elizabeths Hospital. Forty-three hospital personnel and 28 patients tested positive for the virus, according to DBH data, with an additional 23 staff and 105 patients quarantined.

On April 15, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser addressed the city's effort to protect vulnerable populations from the coronavirus.

During the news conference, the District identified residents in D.C. government custody, including St. Elizabeths Hospital, as being vulnerable populations that are impacted by the coronavirus.

Residents in nursing homes, long-term care facilities, homeless shelters, including residents who are unsheltered, and residents at home in vulnerable situations -- domestic violence victims, those with intellectual disabilities, homebound residents, etc. -- were also identified as the city's vulnerable population.

As of April 19, there are now 96 reported coronavirus deaths in the city and 2,793 positive coronavirus cases.

