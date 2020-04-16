MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — As we navigate through this season of uncertainty, a local school district is focusing on the social and psychological well-being in addition to academics.

Montgomery County Public Schools is sharing "Mindful Moment" videos to help our children stay centered during this time.

Jeffrey Donald is the mindfulness coordinator with the school district.

"You can't just teach academics alone anymore; you will not get anywhere. You need to be able to address the heart and the head," Donald said.

Donald said focusing on mental health is something they do 365 days a year and now it is needed more than ever.

"The world was hectic before this all came along, and this has put a lot of people over the top, so now you are stuck in one place feeling all these emotions and there is no tool being delivered to you to deal with all of that," Donald said.

Before schools closed, Donald worked with other staff in Montgomery County to record short 10- to 15-minute videos.

"We knew this was incredibly important. Especially with everything going on right now, we knew we needed to be available and we needed to be in people's homes, so we decided to go virtual," Donald said.

RELATED: Virtual home buying: Real estate market navigates coronavirus crisis

RELATED: Meal kit delivery service sales soar during pandemic as people avoid grocery stores

Donald said these videos are not just for students and staff, but meant for everyone in the community.

"They all focus on one simple strategy you can use to self-regulate and to take a moment to breath and stop your anxiety," Donald said.

Donald said the best advice is to turn off your phone.

"Really this point of pausing, getting off your screen, getting away from the television, or your phone and just being with yourself for a few minutes. It is important to calm your heart and your brain and check in with yourself," Donald said.

You can view all of the Mindful Moment videos by clicking here.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.