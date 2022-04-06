Bowser: The Well at Oxon Run in DC offers 'food innovation' for Ward 8 residents

Bowser praised The Well at Oxon Run at its opening. She said, "We know that healthy food leads to health people and healthy outcomes for DC residents."

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — An "intergenerational farm and community wellness space" is now open in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Ward 8 in the District.

Located in Oxon Run Park, The Well at Oxon Run was built in partnership with D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation, the Green Scheme, the Friends of Oxon Run and the Soul of the City to help Southeast residents create wellness on their own terms. It is a one-acre site featuring crops, gardening spaces, a greenhouse, orchard with chickens and outdoor classrooms.

In a video posted on The Well at Oxon Run's Facebook page, Kenneth Bridgers, a farm manager for The Well, said the space will provide education to residents.

LIVE: Mayor Bowser Delivers Remarks at the Grand Opening of The Well at Oxon Run https://t.co/yDwUND3dZ4 — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) June 4, 2022

Jaren Hill Lockridge, The Well's director, says she hopes this space will help people explore physical, environmental, and financial wellness. Bridgers said programming at The Well begins in July and will focus on the aforementioned three pillars with classes like yoga, financial literacy and African drumming.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser spoke at the grand opening on The Well on Saturday and said that it offers a chance for "food innovation" and improved "food access" in Ward 8. She noted that the COVID-19 pandemic over the last two years has exacerbated health inequities.

"Ward 8 has really established the vision that the rest of the city will follow," Bowser said. "We know that healthy food leads to health people and healthy outcomes for DC residents."