ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The community is pitching in and helping essential workers in every way they can during the coronavirus pandemic.

One teen took matters into her own hands and has stepped up in a big way. Mealy Cronin, 14, started a GoFundMe to raise money to buy food from local restaurants to feed essential workers at the frontlines of the coronavirus outbreak.

"The nature of this virus keeps us apart and makes it difficult for us to unite to help those in need. However, using the GoFundMe platform, I think we can, at the very least, help those - hospital workers, firefighters, police officers, etc. - who are on the front lines trying to combat the effects of this debilitating virus," Mealy said on her GoFundMe page.

And guess what? She has raised almost $6,000!

Mealy teamed up with District Taco in D.C. and INOVA Alexandria hospital staff to deliver several surprise meals at their different facilities.

Mealy's hard work and humanitarian drive have delivered and funded meals for health care workers at several INOVA Hospitals, including Alexandria, Mount Vernon, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, and Loudoun.

Now, she’s working to continue her efforts and deliver more food to essential workers for the weeks ahead.

