Takoma Park residents left with brown water following water main break, amid heatwave

A water main break in Takoma Park, Maryland Thursday left some residents with brown water, officials said, as a heat wave grips the city.

The Takoma Police Department said residents of Ethan Allen Avenue would see brown water this morning due to a water main break, which will impact those within the one-mile radius. Once the water turns off, residents' pipes will pull from the bottom of the water line and may cause the water to turn brown, according to officials.

A Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC) representative said it is safe to drink or use the water if necessary, but advised that residents minimize any drinking/use until the water break gets repaired.

"Discolored water may not be aesthetically pleasing, but it is safe to drink," WSSC says on its website. "However, WSSC Water does not recommend using discolored water to do laundry. Clothes can become stained."

WSSC also says after repair work is completed, residents should flush the cold water lines in their homes/businesses. Here a few tips:

Run all cold water taps for about five minutes or until the water runs clear.

Begin with the lowest faucet in your home or business and then open the other faucets one at a time, moving from your lowest floor to your highest.

Once the water runs clear, usually in five minutes or less, turn off your faucets in the same order, lowest to highest.

You should also flush your refrigerator's water lines.

The water main break couldn't have come at a worse time for the City of Takoma as residents face an early summer heat wave, with the temperature reaching the high 90s.