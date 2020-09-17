Racist and homophobic attacks against health official spark outrage

County Executive Marc Elrich said politics and racism has infected what should be a debate about health and public safety.

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Leaders in Montgomery County are leaping to the defense of the county’s chief public health official. Dr. Travis Gayles revealed that he’s been in touch with police after receiving a steady flow of racist and homophobic comments from opponents of health restrictions in the county.

County Executive Marc Elrich is among the leaders saying politics and racism has infected what should be a debate about health and public safety.

“He has to endure just general insults," Elrich said. "And then the racial and homophobic stuff, it's just unbelievable. Here's a guy doing his job, his whole commitment is to making decisions that will make the people safer, who is being criticized by people who have no knowledge of any of this at all and think that making a racist comment is an excuse for criticizing somebody.”

Gayles revealed to Bethesda Beat Magazine this week that he’s consulted police after a steady stream of what he describes as hate-fueled messages that frequently mention race.

”It's unfortunate that we continue to be in a place where when folks disagree, they run so quickly and easily to a space where they use race as a foil, as an attempt to delegitimize someone's potential or their space or their ability to do their jobs," Gayles said.

The Elrich administration has been no stranger to sharp criticism and protest over decisions to keep some Stage 2 virus restrictions in place even after Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan greenlit a move to a less restrictive Stage 3. But Gayles insisted that data, not politics, drives Montgomery County's decisions.

Gales is a trained pediatrician from a small town in Southside Virginia, who went on to Duke, the University of Illinois Medical School, and Northwestern University. He said he is one of many public health officials experiencing hatred.

”I think of the Secretary of Health in Ohio, who stepped down as a result of threats that she faced; the Secretary of Health in West Virginia, who was ultimately fired for trying to present accurate data; and the chief epidemiologist in Florida, who was fired for trying to present accurate data," Gayles said.

County Councilmember Tom Hucker also spoke out in Gayles' defense.

"He not only has incredibly impressive credentials that are beyond reproach, we're very lucky to have him working for us in Montgomery County," Hucker said. "It's just despicable. I really hope our police will pursue the hate speech that he's having to endure.”

Gayles said despite the racism, none of the dozens of messages he received rise to the level of threats. He described his contact with police as consultations.

Gayles remained steadfast that he won’t be distracted by the issue, and does not want the public to be either.