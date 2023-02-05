Prince George's County council wants to reward restaurants that include healthy meal options, but the bill is facing opposition

The Prince George's County council voted to move forward with it's healthy restaurant bill, but the county executive's office said it will not support it.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — The Prince George's County council is hoping to move forward with a bill that rewards restaurants that include healthy meal options, but the bill is facing opposition from the county executive's office.

The healthy restaurant bill promotes eating healthier in an area where community leaders say there are too many fast food spots and not enough options for healthy meals, but it comes at a cost to the county.

If this bill becomes law, the Prince George's County government would support businesses with zero percent interest loans, free promotions, and other incentives for restaurants in the program.

In order for a restaurant to join, 30% of its meals have to be deemed healthy by the health department – including one or more plant-based meals.

The business would have to distinguish its healthy food options from the non-healthy options and have to display them "prominently" near where customers order.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), an estimated 70% of adults in Prince George's County are overweight.

Council chair Wala Blegay says this is a way to help the community live a healthier life.

"The number one killer In Prince George's County is heart disease and we have a high number of chronic diseases, including diabetes we are looking at ways to make sure that we eat healthier and we have a lot of fast food options in our community," said Blegay.

"Twenty-three years we have been at this location and we have watched the elevation of health and quality of life of our customer base. But meanwhile, we know that within a certain mile radius of the restaurant, it is nothing but what we call fast diabetes and fast heart disease restaurants," said Baruch Benyehudah, owner of Everlasting Life Café, a plant-based soul food restaurant in Capitol Heights, MD.

During a council meeting, the county executive's office said it could not support this bill because of how much it would cost the county.

A health department employee said the agency is already understaffed and having trouble meeting basic functions, and this bill would further strain resources.

In the end, council members voted in favor to move the bill forward.

It will be considered later this summer.