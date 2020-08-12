'The next relief package is critical' | DMV hospital groups describe need for more aid

While Congress debates over another possible pandemic stimulus package, hospital associations spoke to WUSA9 on Monday about the need for more assistance.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Hospital associations in the region are among the many groups watching Congress this week as national leaders continue discussions over a possible pandemic stimulus package.

One plan, which totals over $900 billion and has received support from both Republicans and Democrats, may include financial aid for hospitals hard hit by months of fighting the spread of coronavirus.

On Monday, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association (VHHA) said it was hoping for federal assistance after seeing its member hospitals in the commonwealth lose at least $1.8 billion in revenue through June.

"Earlier this year, many hospitals made adjustments to operations," said VHHA Vice President of Communications Julian Walker. "Some did staff furloughs just to account for the significant loss in revenue.”

Due to concerns over the spread of the virus, Virginia hospitals postponed non-emergency scheduled procedures in the spring to free up bed space, treat coronavirus patients, and conserve personal protective equipment.

However, despite the medical facilities bringing back the procedures later in the year, Walker said fears over the pandemic are still impacting inpatient volumes.

"We’ve still seen many patients in Virginia who have delayed needed medical care due to unrealistic fears about seeking care in a hospital setting during COVID-19," he said.

Maryland emergency rooms crowded, hospitals issue advisories to EMS workers A Montgomery County Battalion Chief said those advisories are temporary and they are managing well. MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Hospitals are busy and so are EMS workers as the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations increase and flu season begins. On Thursday, Fort Washington Hospital and Holy Cross Germantown were under a temporary "red alert " in the state's hospital alert tracking system.

Despite Virginia hospitals receiving hundreds of millions of dollars in aid through the CARES Act, Walker said the giant drop in revenue would be tough to overcome.

"We are greatly appreciative of the relief that Congress and the White House approved earlier this year. That relief helped soften the blow during the economic fallout from the pandemic, but it did not offset it," he said. "When you suffer a revenue loss like that, it is going to have residual effects that remain to be seen. Right now, our members are in pandemic response mode.”

The impact of the pandemic has also been felt by DC hospitals.

On Monday, the District of Columbia Hospital Association told WUSA9 that it projected a margin shortfall of $559 million following months of financial disruption.

Vice President of Public Policy & External Affairs Justin Palmer pointed to the reduction in non-emergency visits and surgeries, as well as other factors, for the loss.

"Just like everyone across the country, we're following the stimulus package not just for the hospitals but for what it means to everyone," he said. "The next relief package is critical for everyone.”

As coronavirus cases continue to surge in many parts of the country, Palmer said the cost of PPE was adding on to the challenges for local medical facilities.

"The costs are skyrocketing compared to where they were pre-pandemic," he said. "Those costs have gone up. Not only are you seeing decreased volume but increased costs to make sure the services are available.”

Moving forward, both Walker and Palmer said federal assistance could be critical to help hospitals avoid even more tough challenges ahead.