PanCAN PurpleStride 5k raising money to fight a deadly cancer in DC

Thousands of people took the next steps to fight pancreatic cancer on Saturday at the PanCAN PurpleStride 5K.

The event raises money to take on the deadliest cancer, one that kills more than 50,000 people each year.

It’s been 10 years since Peter Cashion lost his wife Andra to pancreatic cancer. She was a mother of two and worked in international development, a tireless champion for others.

“She fought valiantly, we were 9 months in the fight, we came so close to being eligible for the surgery which is really the only way you can survive, “ said Peter Cashion, who is on the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network National Board of Directors. “Ten years ago she was with us at this PurpleStride event.”

More than 50,000 people die from the disease each year, and the PurpleStride 5k is aiming to raise $19 million to fight the disease.

Cashion’s team alone raised more than $100,000 this year.

“I know she would be so proud and happy that in her name we’re raising all this funding,” said Cashion.

Pancreatic cancer has only a 12 percent survival rate.

Early detection is challenging because symptoms may include stomach pain or back pain, and others that aren’t easily recognizable.

“Pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate of all major cancers and we’re looking to change that,” said Anna Somers, PanCAN Community Relationship Manager.

Because of Andra’s legacy, her family is helping others fight and survive, including a family friend who supported their decade-long fight – and then was diagnosed himself.

“He had the surgery he skied 20 days this year, he’s training for the 5k, and kicking [butt],” said Cashion.