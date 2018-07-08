MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD -- Common sexually transmitted infections, such as chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis, are on the rise in Montgomery County among teens and young adults between the ages of 15 to 29, according to health officials.

The increase of reported STI cases is the highest level the county has seen in 10 years.

In 2017, there were 4,029 cases of chlamydia, 726 cases of gonorrhea and 50 cases of primary and secondary syphilis.

Health officials suggest the following intervention steps:

Make contraception, such as condoms, available at high school wellness centers, at locations throughout the county and at Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) clinics;

Increase access to STI screening throughout the community;

Educate community providers on STI screening guidelines and recent disease trends;

Increase access to treatment, including partner therapy, and link to providers for follow-up care;

Increase awareness and education on disease trends, including the use of peer educators;

Enhance disease surveillance and investigation to monitor disease trends.

