WASHINGTON — A Northern Virginia resident is currently being tested for possible coronavirus, also known as the COVID-19, health department officials say. This marks the eighth person in the state to be tested, the fourth in Northern Virginia alone.

There are currently two people under investigation in Virginia, the latest in Northern Virginia and one in the Southwest region, according to recent data from the Virginia Department of Health. Six other cases have come back negative.

The information is updated on the Virginia Department of Health's every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Dr. Nancy Messonnier, the CDC's director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases said the virus is "rapidly evolving and spreading" and that as more countries experience the spread of the coronavirus, "successful containment at U.S. borders is becoming problematic."

But Dr. Messonnier stressed that "our containment strategy has been largely successful."

“We have very few cases in the United States and no spread in the community,” Dr. Messonnier said.

