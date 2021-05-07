Mother-daughter nurse duo share special bond at Children's National Hospital

Rose and Hilary Szeles are both nurses at Children's National in D.C. Hilary is now a NICU nurse, a job her mom had for years.

WASHINGTON — Rose and Hilary Szeles already share a special bond as mother and daughter. But, there's another thread that connects them. They are both nurses. In fact, they are both nurses at Children's National Hospital.

Hilary is a NICU nurse and has worked at the D.C. hospital since 2011. Her mom was a NICU nurse for years as well.

"It makes me proud to see my daughter thriving as a nurse. I have three children and she’s the only one in healthcare. I don’t think I purposely led her down that path but it felt good that I was a role model and it was something it led to," said Rose Szeles.

Hilary said seeing her mom come home from work, and being around that environment when she was younger, inspired her to go down the path of healthcare too.

Rose is currently the Director of Nursing in the Oncology Department at Children's National, but still remembers what it is like to work at the bedside. The two are able to share their experiences with one another.

"It's important to be able to relate your stressors to someone else who understands. It’s been instrumental, truly," said Hilary.

And for Rose, who is now in management, she said hearing from her daughter who is still caring for patients, keeps her grounded and motivated to be a good boss.

And during the toughest of days, especially during a pandemic, the two always have each other to lean on.