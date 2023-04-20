More people seek help after SNAP benefits cut in DC

Fewer benefits means fewer meals.

WASHINGTON — It's been about a month since those extra SNAP benefits went away for our D.C. neighbors who started getting them during the pandemic.

WUSA9 checked in with experts Thursday at the Capital Area Food Bank to find out how things are looking in the District.

Food bank officials say there are three things you need to know:

On average, people using SNAP benefits can now afford 23 fewer meals each month. That's nearly a week's worth of food. Partner food pantries supplied by the Capital Area Food Bank report seeing more clients coming for help each month. Some residents are seeking help from a food pantry for the very first time.

The Capital Area Food Bank has a hunger lifeline, online and by phone at 202-644-9800.

A map of the region is displayed on the front page of the Capital Area Food Bank's website where you can find food assistance centers open in your area.

Officials say green flags mean that the center is open right now, yellow flags mean it is open later that day, and white flags mean that site is open on different days.

All you need to do is click on the flag you want more information on, and a pop-up window appears with the address, hours of operation, directions, a phone number, everything you need to know.