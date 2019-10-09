MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Parents of students going back to school in Montgomery County have two more weeks to get their child's vaccine shots updated.

Students entering grades 7 through 12 are required to have one Tdap (Tetanus-diphtheria-attenuated pertussis) and one meningococcal (MCV4) vaccination by September 23.

If students do not show proof of vaccinations by the deadline, they will not be allowed on school campuses until documentation is received.

Still looking to get your vaccines?

Montgomery County Health and Human Services staff will provide free Tdap and MCV4 vaccinations to incoming students at several locations through the county and do not require any appointments. A parent or designated adult must accompany the student for the vaccine, and a copy of the student's immunization record must be brought to the appointment.

Here is where you can get your free shots:

Germantown Health Center 12900 Middlebrook Road, Germantown

Thursdays (September 12 and 19), 1 to 4 p.m.

Monday, September 23, 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Tuesday, September 24, 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Dennis Avenue Health Center 2000 Dennis Avenue, Silver Spring

Tuesdays, (September 10, 17, 24), 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Thursday, September 19, 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Monday, September 23, 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Wednesday, September 25, 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

School Health Services Center 4910 Macon Road, Rockville

Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Silver Spring Health Center 8630 Fenton Street, 10th floor, Silver Spring

Wednesday, September 18, 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Tuesday, September 24, 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Select schools will also offer vaccinations at special clinics:

Monday, September 16 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Roberto Clemente Middle School, 18808 Waring Station Road, Germantown

Argyle Middle School, 2400 Bel Pre Road, Silver Spring

Benjamin Banneker Middle School, 14800 Perrywood Drive, Burtonsville

Thursday, September 19 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Julius West Middle School, 651 Great Falls Road, Rockville

Montgomery Village Middle School, 19300 Watkins Mill Road, Montgomery Village

Village Silver Spring International Middle School, 313 Wayne Avenue, Silver Spring

For more information on immunizations, call the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services’ Immunization Program at 240-777-1050 or School Health Services at 240-777-1550.

