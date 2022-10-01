Need a mask? Montgomery County residents can pick up free N95 masks at county libraries starting Friday

Each resident can get up to four ZYB-11 brand N95s, which are considered better at preventing the spread, on a first-come, first-serve basis.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, supplies like high-quality masks have been difficult to come by. Nearly two years in, county-level distributions of N-95s are coming to local residents as CDC guidance continues to change on the best ways to mitigate spread of the coronavirus.

Beginning Friday, Montgomery County residents can pick up N-95 masks at any of 19 county library locations also providing at-home testing kits, County Executive Marc Elrich announced in a briefing Wednesday.

Each resident is allowed up to four masks each and will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis, according to County officials. The ZYB-11 brand N95 masks are considered better at preventing the spread of COVID-19 and protecting people from infection than lower-quality paper or cloth masks.

“A key element that helps reduce community transmission is the wearing of a high-quality face covering,” said County Executive Marc Elrich. “We know that masks work and having these higher-quality face masks as compared to simple face coverings, increases protection."

🆕 Montgomery County residents can pick up free, adult-sized N95 masks at 19 @MCPL_Libraries branches starting FRIDAY (Jan. 21). Supplies are limited and the masks will be available on a first come, first served basis! 📰 News release ➡️ https://t.co/qw7gNmm96Y @MoCoDHHS pic.twitter.com/q6uKQ7wTTU — Montgomery County MD (@MontgomeryCoMD) January 19, 2022

The local distribution effort comes in tandem with a new federal plan to get more good masks in people's hands. The Biden administration has begun making 400 million N95 masks available for free to Americans, now that federal officials are emphasizing their better protection against the omicron variant of COVID-19 over cloth face coverings.

The White House announced last week that the masks will come from the government's Strategic National Stockpile, which has more than 750 million highly protective masks on hand. The masks will be available for pickup at pharmacies and community health centers across the country. They have begun shipping for distribution starting late this week, the White House said.

