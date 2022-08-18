D.C. data show 'disparity' in monkeypox vaccine distribution

And that's not all the latest data shows.



"There's a disparity that's occurring," said Dr. Adam Brown, emergency physician and founder at ABIG Health. "And if it's not corrected, then we're going to see that disparity widened."



Tuesday, DC Health officials followed through on a promise of more transparency around the District's monkeypox response. The latest numbers show while about 47% of cases have affected white men, about 60% of the vaccines have gone to white people. That's about 10,000 doses compared to 3,400 for Black residents.



A disparity not unlike what the District saw with its COVID response, says Dr. Brown.



"When you also look at where those vaccines are being delivered they're not necessarily in areas that are easy to get to or at times that are convenient to people that would need to get them. So those become barriers, transportation barriers, work and time barriers and even barriers to be able to get online to register," he said.