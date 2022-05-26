Northern Virginia woman who traveled abroad tested positive for monkey pox, health officials say

Virginia health officials are awaiting test results from the CDC to confirm that the woman has tested positive for the virus.

Example video title will go here for this video

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Department of Health announced Thursday that a Commonwealth resident who traveled internationally recently has tested positive for monkeypox.

VDH said in a statement that the woman, who resides in Northern Virginia, initially received the positive test results from the Virginia Department of General Services Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services. She was then tested by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the agency is awaiting the woman's results.

According to health officials, the Northern Virginia woman recently traveled to a country in Africa “where the disease is known to occur.” VDH says the woman “was not infectious during travel.” She is currently isolated at her home and VDH says she was not hospitalized.

Virginia State Health Commissioner Dr. Colin Greene called the disease “rare” in a statement and said the woman’s diagnosis “does not pose a risk to the public.”

Monkeypox is a viral infection that naturally occurs in parts of Africa. It causes a rash and potentially serious illness. Cases in people are occurring outside of Africa, linked to international travel or men who have sex with men. More info: https://t.co/SH81Isrol0 pic.twitter.com/hjGj9ZKm7K — Va Dept of Health (@VDHgov) May 25, 2022

“Transmission requires close contact with someone with symptomatic monkeypox, and this virus has not shown the ability to spread rapidly in the general population,” Green said. “Based on the limited information currently available about the evolving multi-country outbreak, the risk to the public appears to be very low.”

The CDC says a U.S. resident first tested positive for monkeypox after returning from Canada on May 18. The agency has been tracking “clusters of monkeypox that have been reported in early- to mid-May in several countries that don’t normally report monkeypox, including in Europe and North America.”

According to the Washington Post, the CDC told reporters Thursday that nine cases of monkeypox have been reported in seven states.

Greene said that health officials in Virginia are continuing to monitor national and international trends and have urged medical providers to report cases of monkeypox to jurisdiction leaders as quickly as possible.

VDH says that monkeypox can potentially lead to serious illness and that “person-to-person” occurs when there is “prolonged close contact or with direct contact with body fluids or contact with contaminated materials such as clothing or linens.”

Symptoms of the illness include headache, fever, muscle aches, lymph node swelling and exhaustion. After a couple of days with the virus, health officials say a rash will appear on the face and spread to other parts of the body.

The symptoms may start to appear around seven to 14 days of being exposed but they clear up within two to four weeks for most people, according to VDH. Severe illness can lead to death.